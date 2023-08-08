WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An internal audit on gunfighting re-enactments at Wichita’s Old Cowtown Museum raised concerns about safety procedures. Oversights listed in the audit show the problems surrounding the gunfight re-enactments.

It showed nine areas where the risk was high for staff and re-enactors.

The report points to a lack of weapon and ammunition checks that led to live ammo being used in 20-20, which resulted in shotgun pellets hitting a man in the face and body.

“I know that was part of the mishap was that they were supposed to check in their guns and make sure they had the proper ammunition, and somehow that was an oversight,” said Maggie Ballard, Wichita City Council.

The audit recommended Cowtown staff undergo training with Wichita police on proper gun inspections.

The Wichita Police Department will also check ammunition, or the City of Wichita will provide the dummy ammo.

“Going through the gun safety checks, alerting 911 that there’s going to be mock gunfights that weekend, that way they no there’s no emergency out there,” said Mike Hoheisel, Wichita Vice Mayor.

While the re-enactors have their own safety procedures, the City of Wichita wants to make sure they take the now-required training.

“We are liable in our own way, so we have to come up with our own set of standards to follow, so we’re protected legally. And more importantly, to make sure the volunteers are protected, in every manner we can afford them,” said Hoheisel.

The audit also recommends a tracking system so staff can make sure volunteers are trained properly.

“Not following through on making sure people that have signed certain documents, that it is documented. Honestly, we have no idea if the process was followed in many of insistences because there was not documentation of that,” said Hoheisel.

You can find the 10-page audit below:

Now, City officials are hopeful the events (which are currently on pause) can resume in the next month.