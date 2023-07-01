WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Independence Day is next week, and Cowtown kicked off the celebration Saturday with a look into what the holiday looked like 150 years ago.

Those in attendance had the chance to attend a blacksmith and a woodshop, see some dancing and even a baseball game.

It was a chance to share a little history with the little ones.

“She went here a lot growing up,” Isaac Wright, a visitor to Cowtown, said. “I remember going to stuff like this as a kid, so it’s fun to bring her out to stuff like this.”

The gift shop manager at Cowtown said this event is a good way to represent how Independence Day was celebrated.