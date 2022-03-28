WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are on the scene of a collision in south Wichita on Monday afternoon. The crash occurred near the intersection of West 47th Street South and South Palisade Avenue.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the report came in around 5 p.m. It is too early to know how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but dispatch has confirmed that there are at least three injuries: two potentially life-threatening and one life-threatening.

KSN News has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story online and on our KSN newscasts at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, drivers are asked to avoid the area on 47th between Seneca and Broadway.