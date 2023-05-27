WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Lyon County hospitalized five people on Saturday morning.

A news release from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 56 and Main Street in Allen, Kansas around 11 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision.

Deputies say when they arrived, they learned a Ford F150 collided with an F250 while passing three vehicles.

The driver of the F150 had three passengers in the vehicle. All four occupants were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the F250, a 15-year-old, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.