WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash in northeast Wichita left injured two people Friday evening.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, at 6:09 p.m., a crash was reported at Kansas Highway 96 and Webb Road.

Dispatch confirms that two people were injured. One person received critical injuries. The injury status of the second person is unknown.

The Kansas Department of Transportation was also called out to the scene, according to dispatch.

KSN will provide more information once it becomes available.