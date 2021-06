GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said Tuesday that a crash involving three vehicles near the Garden City Airport resulted in the death of one person and multiple injuries.

KHP couldn’t confirm the exact number of injuries as of Tuesday late afternoon.

The crash happened just east of the Garden City Airport where the two-lane highway goes from two-lane to four-lane.

KHP said the highway is closed as the investigation into the crash continues.