WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers near the on-ramp to Interstate 235 from Kellogg Avenue might want to find a detour.

A crash forced traffic on the on-ramp to I-235 from Kellogg to a halt. Those that were stopped on the on-ramp have been released. Passing traffic is one lane.

Captured at 8:06 p.m.

Captured at 8:18 p.m.

Captured at 8:28 p.m.

Captured at 8:45 p.m.

The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Multiple fire trucks and Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) troopers are on the scene working the crash.

Sedgwick County Dispatch has confirmed that four people were injured in the crash. Two people were sent to the hospital: one with critical injuries and one with serious injuries. Two people refused EMS transportation: one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.

KSN has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.