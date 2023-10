WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you’re headed home on eastbound Kellogg, you might want to find a detour.

A crash near the exit ramp for Woodlawn has forced traffic down to just one lane. KanDrive shows heavy traffic all the way back close to the Interstate 135 interchange.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m.

There is no word on any reported injuries.

KSN will continue to update this story as more information is received.