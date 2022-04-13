WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are responding to several crashes in Wichita on Wednesday, causing some major traffic jams.

Crash 1:

One crash is located on I-135 at 21st Street and initially had the two inside lanes blocked off. They have since opened one of those lanes.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, reports of the crash came in around 3 p.m., and only one person received minor injuries. They were not transported to a hospital.

I-135 crash at 3:02 p.m. Courtesy: KanDrive

I-135 crash at 3:09 p.m. Courtesy: KanDrive

I-135 crash at 3:19 p.m. Courtesy: KanDrive

I-135 crash at 3:27 p.m. Courtesy: KanDrive

Crashes 2 and 3:

A two-vehicle crash on eastbound Kellogg at Sycamore that occurred just before 5 p.m. has traffic backed up all the way to Oliver.

Another crash is located between Hillside and Oliver as well, but it is not causing traffic to divert.

Kellogg crash at 4:54 p.m. Courtesy: KanDrive

Kellogg crash at 4:54 p.m. Courtesy: KanDrive

To view these incidents on KanDrive, click here.

KSN will continue to monitor these situations and will update this story as more information comes in.

In the meantime, drivers are asked to give emergency crews the room they need to clear the roadway and investigate the crash.