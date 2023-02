WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash on Interstate 135 north of Wichita has left one person dead on Friday.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Friday near the exit of 101st Street. Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms one person has died.

First responders are on the scene working the crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol is also there, and the right lane of I-135 is blocked off.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this as more information comes in.