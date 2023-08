WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash on eastbound Kellogg near the off-ramp to Interstate 135 clogged up traffic Wednesday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Lanes opened just before 6:40 p.m., and traffic is no longer being diverted off onto Washington due to this crash.

Sedgwick County dispatch confirms there are no reported injuries.