‘Crazy Sack Lady’ is on a mission

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — April Holt has made it her mission to help the homeless in Wichita. Self-proclaimed the ‘Crazy Sack Lady’, she drives around Wichita handing out necessities. Her nick-name wasn’t coined until the pandemic. “You know, we were supposed to be shut down and we weren’t supposed to be going nowhere. And I was just scared I was gonna get arrested for being out so I literally just drove down the road and if I would see a homeless person, I would literally throw a sack lunch out,” said Holt.

As the nights get colder, her main goal is to provide the homeless with items that will keep them warm through the night. “You know I don’t want nobody to die out here,” said Holt. She has been helping the homeless for years, but it wasn’t until her aunt gifted her a large van, that she could supply more items to those in need. All the items in her van are donated goods given to her by members of the Wichita community.

“I’m just very humbled and very grateful for you know, everybody that is out here that is trying to make a difference. And for you know the people that support me and our community out here. I mean, without, everybody pulling together, none of us could do what any of us do,” said Holt.

After years of serving the homeless, many know her by name and recognize her van. “They flag me down when they see me. They’ll holler at me on it. I mean, some of them know me, call me April, other ones call me Mama,” said Holt. Many in the homeless community are grateful to her.

Isaac Allen, is a homeless man that considers Holt a friend. April said, the feeling is mutual. “She’s always there, helping anyone out. She’s a great person,” said Allen.

