WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An event aimed at helping new entrepreneurs took place in Wichita on Saturday.

It was the ninth-annual Create Campaign Forum. The goal was to help minority entrepreneurs plan and grow their businesses. One Kansas entrepreneur explained the meaning behind the event.

“This today was like a hub for people to meet, see what they’re doing, how can we add that to what we got going on,” DJ 4The Win said. “Got so much game and knowledge from everybody up here.”

Entrepreneurs were able to learn skills about how to be in a room with big businesses and feel like they belong.