WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– It is a fashion movement that was created by two designers to help those suffering from the war in Ukraine by bringing awareness to a sensitive topic.

Stand with Ukraine KC was created by Gabriel Gonzalez, an immigrant from Venezuela who moved to the United States six years ago. The goal is to be able and provide some sort of aid for Olha Potapenko’s people.

Potapenko is a Ukrainian fashion designer who’s currently based out of Kansas City.

Gonzalez says he first met Potapenko, during Kansas City’s fashion week years ago. Since then they’ve become amazing friends. So, when Gonzalez found out about the tragedy happening in her hometown he thought something had to be done.

Being so far away, Gonzalez says he felt hopeless and thought the best decision was to create a fashion movement to help bring awareness to a much-needed discussion.

“It was hard for me at the beginning I actually wasn’t sure how I wanted to ask how she was doing and her family because I was scared that she would tell me she lost someone or something,” said Gabriel Gonzalez. The campaign has been going strong for six months and during this time both fashion designers have been able to raise enough money to send over necessary medical supplies and food to the Ukrainian people.

“Since now there is such tragedy in my country I want to scream for help and I can do this with my work and this is reflected in my dresses,” said Potapenko.

Many of her dresses have already been sold including a wedding dress that says “stop the war”.

For those who are interested in donating to the cause you can check this Instagram page, her personal Instagram page potapenkoyanchenko, or the official page Stand with Ukraine KC.