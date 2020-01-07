Live Now
Crews battle house fire near Harry and Topeka

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department put out a house fire in the 1600 block south of Topeka. Crews were dispatch to the home on Monday around 8:30 p.m.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, crews were able to see flames coming from the home when they arrived.

Crews tell KSN the cause of the fire was accidental.

The homeowners were able to get out before fire crews arrived at the scene.

” The damage is fairly significant and some people are going to be displaced. The place won’t be tenable,” said Battalion Chief, Doug Winter.

