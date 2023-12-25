WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire in east Wichita.

Calls came in just after noon near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Linden Drive. This is near The Independent School and East YMCA.

KSN has a crew on the scene. They report that the structure is an old multipurpose building for The Independent School and that large plumes of smoke can be seen from a great distance.

This is a developing story.

KSN will provide more information once it becomes available.