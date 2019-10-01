Crews battle south Wichita apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in south Wichita Tuesday. It happened at 55th Street South and Gold around 10 a.m.

Crews arrived to find fire completely engulfing the balcony of a second floor apartment.

Crews were able to get the fire under control. Everyone inside the apartment made it out

No word on how much damage the fire caused.

