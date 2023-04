ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple units are currently battling a fire in Andover.

According to Butler County Dispatch, the fire is located in the 700 block of S. McCandless Rd. This is located east of the YMCA.

Reports of the fire came in just before 4 p.m.

No other information has been released at this time.

KSN News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with more information once it becomes available.