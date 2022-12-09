WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire located in west Wichita where one person has been critically injured.

Reports of the fire came in just after 9 p.m. for a house fire in the 1200 block of N Wilbur Ln. This is near the intersection of Ridge Rd and W 13th St N.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms that the victim of the house fire was found not breathing.

