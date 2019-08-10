Crews battling ‘large fire’ at Tyson plant near Holcomb

HOLCOMB, Kan. (KSNW) — Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a large fire at Tyson Fresh Meats near Holcomb.

Garden City Fire officials said the call came out around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Finney County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is on the slaughter side of the plant. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

The sheriff’s Facebook account also said he is one scene where everyone is accounted for, and there are no injures reported at this time.

KSN’s Hunter Funk is at the scene. She emphasized it is a large fire and said several fire departments are there attacking the fire.

We’ve been told a briefing will be given to press at the Garden City Police Department soon.

