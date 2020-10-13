Crews cleaning up tree damage from weekend winds in Wichita

Wicked winds blew through Kansas overnight snapping trees in half and downing power poles.

Monday, the clean up began.

“There could be a couple of twigs that poked holes in the roof but the gutters were fine,” said Arborist Robert Phillips.

From a tree on a home in West Wichita to a tree hanging over a powerline, eventually snapping and just missing bringing the line down.

“Yeah he got lucky it did not rip that powerline out,” said Phillips.

The power of last night’s winds is responsible for trees on homes and people powering their tools to cut them up. Phillips saw several houses like these.

“I do now know. Probably 20 or so,” he said.

He’s been on the job since early Monday morning.

“It has just been all over the city,” said Phillips.

He just got back from the gulf coast where he helped clean up areas affected by Hurricane Laura putting things into perspective while examining homes in Wichita.

“That is a lot of damage down there,” said Phillips. “Storm damage is more interesting than regular tree work.”

But he knows these winds that snapped a willow tree in Wichita are nothing to sleep on. It will take some time, but Phillips and his team will make sure everyone who needs help will get the help they need.

“When they call us it is usually something bigger that they can not handle,” said Phillips. “Stuff where it is hanging up in the trees or hanging over a power line or on a house.”

Several contractors also tell KSN the true damage from Sunday’s wind may not be done for a few days as they expect many people to start evaluating their homes and calling in the middle of the week.