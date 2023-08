WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) —The McPherson Fire Department is working on a fire at a metal plant on Thursday.

A Facebook post from MFD published just before 2 p.m. says it is an outdoor free at McPherson Metals. There is a significant amount of black smoke rising in the area.

The post shows a firefighter walking in front of billowing smoke.

KSN is working to obtain more information on this incident and will update this story as more information is available.