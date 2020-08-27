Crews respond to mobile home fire in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the 3600 block of west 44th Street south Thursday. The call came in shortly before 3:30 p.m.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they saw heavy fire coming from the porch area of the mobile home. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly with aggressive water hosing. Crews had to cut ventilation holes in the roof of the mobile home to release smoke and toxic gas.

The owner of the mobile home was able to get out uninjured when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Damage estimates from the mobile home fire has not been released.

