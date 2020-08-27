Crews respond to wildland fire in Harvey County, fire contained

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency responders are working a wildland fire around Northwest 12th Street and North River Park Road –an area a little bit southwest of Harvey County, according to Harvey County government’s Facebook page. Officials are asking people to avoid that area. Traffic is completely closed between NW 12th and 24th streets.

According to the Facebook post, the fire began shortly before 1 p.m., with the cause of the fire still unknown at this time. About 40 acres of land has burned, which includes rough terrain. No reports of any injuries.

The fire was considered contained shortly after 3 p.m, Thursday, but agencies will continue to remain on-site to monitor for hot spots throughout the evening.

Responding fire departments include Buhler, Burrton, Halstead, Hesston, Moundridge, Newton, and Sedgwick. The wildland task force from Reno County has also responded. Crews are being rotated to maintain the safety of responders. Harvey County Communications, Harvey County Emergency Management, Harvey County Parks, and Harvey County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.

