Crews work on malfunctioning siren in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County says crews are working on a malfunctioning siren this morning in southeast Wichita.

The county originally said the siren was on McConnell property in a tweet but later clarified it wasn’t according to county information officer. They said the siren belongs to the county and was having maintenance done when it went off. It wasn’t supposed to activate.

This morning, an outdoor warning device sounded in SE Wichita. The siren is located on McConnell AFB property and it was a malfunction. McConnell has repair crew working on the siren, but it's possible you may hear it again before the problem is resolved. pic.twitter.com/rF0IIudHp2 — Sedgwick County (@SedgwickCounty) April 23, 2020

The county also said they will be calibrating and testing the outdoor warning siren at Eastwood and Fabrique, near Kellogg and Woodlawn, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Sedgwick County Emergency Management will be calibrating and testing the outdoor warning siren at Eastwood and Fabrique near Kellogg and Woodlawn, between approximately 9 a.m. & 11 a.m. Several soundings of the siren will be needed to properly calibrate the onboard sensors. #kswx pic.twitter.com/4SOXsj9IFE — Sedgwick County (@SedgwickCounty) April 23, 2020

