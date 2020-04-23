WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County says crews are working on a malfunctioning siren this morning in southeast Wichita.
The county originally said the siren was on McConnell property in a tweet but later clarified it wasn’t according to county information officer. They said the siren belongs to the county and was having maintenance done when it went off. It wasn’t supposed to activate.
The county also said they will be calibrating and testing the outdoor warning siren at Eastwood and Fabrique, near Kellogg and Woodlawn, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- Crews work on malfunctioning siren in southeast Wichita
- Kansas National Guard helping with coronavirus response across the state
- ‘Will & Grace’ says goodbye
- 26 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit
- Walmart mandating one-way aisles