Crime Stoppers announces ‘Flip-a-Felon’ campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County announced a campaign Thursday aimed at assisting law enforcement with the arrests of wanted persons with felony warrants in Sedgwick

County.

The campaign called “Flip-A-Felon” will target specific known individuals who have warrants for violent crimes and/or felony weapons warrants. The campaign is in collaboration with the Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Each agency has provided Crime Stoppers with a list of some of their most wanted persons featured in this campaign.

“Crime Stoppers always looks for ways to partner with law enforcement to help solve crime and to help locate wanted individuals,” said Crime Stoppers Advisory Committee Chair Stacey Kluge. “These campaigns have proved to be successful in the past, and we will assist in the best ways possible to help make our community safer.”

During the month-long campaign, Crime Stoppers will assist law enforcement in locating and arresting the wanted persons by providing anonymous tips that are sent to the program. If they are arrested based off a tip through Crime Stoppers, the tipster is eligible for a cash reward starting at $500 and up to $2,500.

Tipsters should submit tips in one of three ways:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 316-267-2111

Submit a tip by downloading the FREE P3 app; or

Submit a tip online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com

All tips that are received are anonymous, and no one will ever ask the tipster’s name. Crime Stoppers is a division of the non-profit Wichita Metro Crime Commission.

