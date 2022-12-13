WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of larceny and aggravated assault.

According to Crime Stoppers, the larceny and aggravated assault happened around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at a department store in the 7700 block of E. Kellogg Dr.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County

Crime Stoppers asks that if you recognize the man in the picture, call them at 316-267-2111.

You can also download the free P3 app on the App Store or Google Play to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.