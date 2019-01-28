'It's great we have this video evidence': Officials release update in dog dumped case Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KSN News. [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Have you seen her? That's what animal advocates are asking the community after a dog was found dead with what authorities say was a gunshot to the head.

She was discovered earlier this month, but today, the investigator says there's an update in her case.

We talked to the Animal Cruelty Investigator and the Wichita Animal Action League, who have both been trying to get justice for this Pit bull, who they believe is named Camber. They've been sharing images of the dog, as well as a new video that's been circulating online.

A video from outside a Wichita QuikTrip, has more than one hundred shares and thousands of views on Facebook. The goal? to find out what happened to her.

"Both of the people that were in care and custody of the dog were very forthcoming with information, and did state that they had been at that QuikTrip," said Officer Heather Frazier, Animal Cruelty Investigator.

Wichita Police Officer Heather Frazier says she's been talking to the people in the video during the investigation, and they are not suspects. They told her they were trying to find a home for the dog, because they couldn't keep her. And it was after this video, the dog got away.

"At some point she had to go to the bathroom and she had broken off her leash when they were letting her out to go to the bathroom, and they couldn't get her to come back and she ran off and they couldn't find her," said Off. Frazier.

Officer Frazier says this is the last day the dog is seen alive, and that's why she and the Wichita Animal Action League want it to reach the community.

"It grabs the attention of the viewers, and anybody on social media and it's able to be shared, and it's in their neighborhood so it could be anybody so it's pretty great we have this video evidence," said Linsey Yrjanainen, Wichita Animal Action League.

Linsey says they want people to message their Facebook page and contact police if they remember seeing the dog or any suspicious activity. She says every tip takes them one step closer to answers.

"If you saw a Pit bull within a block of QuikTrip let us know, we would love to chase that lead down," said Linsey.

There's a $5,500 award for any kind of information that leads to an arrest.