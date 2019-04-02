'This guy has really turned everything we know upside down," hit and run victim says Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Alexis Blankenship with her one-year-old son, Keaton. Both were victims of a hit-and-run last week. [ + - ] Video

A week ago, a blue car zoomed by Alexis Blankenship's north Wichita home as she was unloading her two sons out of her vehicle.

She watched as the driver continued toward her family and told her four-year-old to get on the curb. The Chevy Cruze struck her and her one-year-old who she was holding and kept driving.

Her one-year-old, Keaton, suffered bumps and bruises. Blankenship had a tear to her elbow joint and a broken leg, requiring surgery.

"This guy has really turned everything we know upside down," Blankenship said.

The past week has been physically and emotionally tiring.

"I haven't been able to be with my kids because I can't take care of them, I can't bear weight on this leg," Blankenship said.

Wichita Police confirmed to KSN news they are searching for the driver of the dark metallic blue 2010 – 2016 model Chevrolet Cruz. The vehicle would have damage to the passenger side from where it struck Blankenship and her car.

Blankenship believes the hit was intentional by the way the man behaved.

"He was not texting, he was not distracted, he was driving directly at us and you could tell that by the way his hands were placed on the steering wheel. He never hit his brakes," Blankenship said.

A friend set up a GoFundMe for the family as Blankenship is unable to work right now, you can find it here.

If you have information about the vehicle or the driver, please contact CrimeStoppers at 316-267-2111.