Wichita police are on the scene of a shooting in the 2600 block of S. Mosley. (KSN Photo)

The story has been updated to reflect the correct address of the shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was critically injured in a shooting. It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of S. Mosley, not in the 600 block of S. Mosley, as a 911 dispatcher told KSN News.

Police say there was some type of disagreement in the home. Officers believe the person shot themself. They also say someone else in the house needed to be treated for unknown injuries.