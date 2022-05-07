SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting early Saturday morning in Salina has left one person dead and two injured.

Salina police said in a news release that around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S. College Ave. for a report of several gunshots fired in the area.

When they arrived, they found multiple ammunition cases in the street, but no victims or witnesses at the scene.

Just three minutes later at 3:23 a.m., officers received a call about two gunshot victims who arrived at the emergency room at Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC), an 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man.

The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead by the medical staff.

Salina police then were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Cloud St., where there was a report of a person who had been shot multiple times.

Officers arrived and found a 23-year-old man lying in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the SRHC emergency room, where he underwent emergency surgery. He was then transported to a hospital in Wichita with critical injuries.

Police say all of the shooting victims are related to the incident in the 400 block of S. College Ave. An investigation is still ongoing.