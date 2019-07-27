1 dead, 3 hurt in shooting in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A McConnell Airman is dead after a shooting in east Wichita.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at Horizons East Apartments in the 500 block of North Rock Road.

Wichita police said shots were fired after a fight during a party.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive 20-year-old McConnell Airman. He was pronounced dead shortly after. The name of the Airman hasn’t been released.

In a statement Col. Richard Tanner said, “Team McConnell is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our Airmen. We come together as a community to support our families and all those affected by this tragic incident.”

Two of the three victims, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third victim, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with serious injuries. She’s expected to survive.

Police are still looking for a suspect. If you have any information, you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111 or WPD’s Homicide Section at (316) 268-4407.

