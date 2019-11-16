Wichita police respond to carjacking find man dead under car

Breaking News
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 42-year-old man is dead after being found under a car in southeast Wichita.

Police responded to a carjacking call at 2:30 a.m. Saturday near Lincoln and Woodlawn. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Travis Shaw, who initially contacted 911.

Travis Shaw (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Police found the 42-year-old man underneath a car in front of the home. He died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing evidence, police booked Shaw on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police say this was not a random incident, and the pair knew each other. The investigation is ongoing.

