GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation released information regarding an apparent “officer-involved shooting” in Guymon on Monday evening.

According to a post made on the bureau’s Facebook page, the Guymon Police Department requested assistance from the bureau after a reported officer-involved shooting Monday evening in the 2700 block of Cactus Drive in Guymon.

Around 8:19 p.m. Monday, police answered a call for service in the 2700 block of Cactus Drive in reference to “an agitate and disgruntled employee at a local business.” When officers spoke with the employee, identified as 26-year-old Chiewelthap Mariar, the post reads that Mariar produced a knife and came towards the officers.

Officers eventually deployed a taser after attempting to de-escalate the situation, the post read. After the taser was “unsuccessful,” Mariar allegedly advanced on officers, leading to an officer firing his service weapon and striking Mariar.

In the post, officials said Mariar was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The post read that the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available.