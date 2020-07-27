Police need help to identify a suspect in the killing of an AutoZone employee

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Department detectives have released the photo of a person they are calling a suspect in the criminal homicide at AutoZone, 910 S. Oliver.

The Wichita Police Department released this photo and asked for help identifying the person they call a suspect in a criminal homicide. (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

Police are still trying to determine a motive for the fatal shooting Sunday night.

The victim is an AutoZone employee, 40-year-old Nicholas Blue, who was behind the counter. Several family members tell KSN News he was known as Nick.

“We know that an unknown male walked into the business, shot him for unknown reasons and then left,” said Captain Jason Stephens, Wichita Police Department.

The business was still open at the time of the shooting.

Two other employees were in the building, one in the stockroom, one in the basement. They told police they did not see or hear anything at the front of the store.

Nick Blue (Photo courtesy Anita Blue)

“It’s feasible that they may not have heard anything,” said Stephens. “It’s a very large, large building.”

If you recognize the person in the surveillance photo or if you have any information that could help police solve this crime, contact Crime Stoppers or submit information anonymously by calling 316-267-2111 or clicking here.

