1 dead after stabbing in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman is dead after being stabbed in south Wichita.
It happened just after 4 a.m. at a house in the 2400 block of South Washington.
Police said that when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 28-year-old woman inside with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
Police are interviewing a 44-year-old man who was contacted at the house.
There were no other injuries. Police are still investigating.
