WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following a shooting Sunday night in south Wichita. It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of S. Elizabeth. It is near 31st Street South and Seneca.

Wichita police found an adult man in a yard with gunshot wounds. EMS tried to save the man. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It does not appear that there are any outstanding suspects,” said Sgt. Chris Mains. “There could have been a disturbance prior to this call or during this call, but at this point, it is too soon to say what that disturbance was over.”

Mains said several people were being interviewed about the shooting. He said it doesn’t appear to be gang-related.

KSN News will follow this story and have more updates on Monday.