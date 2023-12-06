WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested two people in connection to the homicide of Daniel McPherson, 34, of Wichita.

The department says on Dec. 6, around 2 a.m., the Blackwell Police Department in Oklahoma contacted Sedgwick County Dispatch reporting a shooting investigation involving two people who went to a local hospital. One of them sustained a gunshot wound.

Wichita police arrived in south Wichita, near the intersection of MacArthur and Hydraulic, and found McPherson with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators traveled to Blackwell, Oklahoma, where the two suspects are now in custody.

WPD says preliminary findings indicate the shooting happened within Wichita city limits. If you have information regarding the case, you are asked to call detectives at 316-268-4407.

KSN News does not identify suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.