1 hurt after report of shooting, crash on Wichita highway

Police investigated the shooting reports in central Wichita early Monday. KSN’s Hunter Funk saw several patrol cars under the highway at Kellogg and Grove.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A person was injured early Monday after Sedgwick County dispatchers called out Wichita police for reports of a shooting and car crash.

A dispatch supervisor said the incident was reported under Kellogg at Grove, but part of it involved the Eastbound ramp to Kellogg. That call came in at 12:45 a.m.

The supervisor said a person was initially considered critically injured and was taken to an area hospital. They would not specify the nature of the injuries.

Wichita police blocked the Eastbound ramp during the initial investigation.

A KSN News crew was at the scene soon after to get more information from police regarding the case and the condition of the victim.