Man shot near Keeper of the Plains early Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in his 20s was shot near the Keeper of the Plains early Thursday as police try to identify a suspect.

Wichita Police Lieutenant Mike Linnehan said officers found the victim in the Keeper’s north parking lot around 1 a.m. He could not say where the injuries were on the victim’s body. A car was also hit by gunfire.

“That [car] was in the parking lot,” Linnehan said. “We have accounted for the occupant of this vehicle. That person was not injured.”

The victim suffered critical injuries, but Linnehan said he was at an area hospital in stable condition. They did not have a suspect, though investigators were pursuing some leads.

“We are currently evaluating witness statements from about a dozen or so people that were in the parking lot when this happened,” Linnehan said. “We are also looking for any type of surveillance video that may have picked this up.”

They did not have a suspect description Thursday morning.

“Everything is still in the early stages of the investigation,” Linnehan said. “We don’t have anybody in custody yet, and we are still trying to piece together the sequence of events that led to the shooting, so that’s where we stand right now.”

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said at least 20 police units responded to the shooting. Linnehan said officers had to interview several witnesses on the scene, but he told reporters the shooting was not connected to the group. Several shootings in the past two weeks occurred in the middle of large parties or gatherings.

“We think it was just regular groups of folks doing their separate business,” Linnehan said. “We don’t think everyone was here for one particular event.”

KSN’s Alexis Padilla asked Linnehan whether the circumstances indicated the shooting was self-defense or a possible robbery. He said it was too early to tell.

“We are still looking,” Linnehan. “We are looking at all kind of possibilities at this point, so I don’t have any info on that just yet.”

Linnehan encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call 911 or Crime Stoppers: (316) 267-2111.

