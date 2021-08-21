Officer shoots and kills man who pointed gun in Chanute

CHANUTE, Kan. (KSNW) — Authorities said a police officer shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at the officer in a small southeast Kansas town.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in Chanute, which is about 110 miles south of Topeka.

KBI’s early findings indicate the Chanute Police Department received a report of a suspicious person who was looking into vehicle windows in the area of 4th St. and Evergreen Ave. An officer responded and located the man. When the officer tried to make contact with him, he pulled a weapon from a holster and pointed it at the officer. The officer fired one time striking the man in the head.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said the man who was shot, 28-year-old Brandon Lee Schlichting of Chanute, died Sunday at a hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

The officer was not injured in the incident. Life-saving measures were attempted by the officer.