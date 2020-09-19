1 injured after shooting at apartment complex in southwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday at an apartment complex in southwest Wichita. The shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Wildwood Lane.
Police said a fight broke out between two men outside an apartment when shots were fired. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital.
The shooting was not a random incident, and the case remains under investigation.
