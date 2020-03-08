1 injured after shooting in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting at a north Wichita business that sent a man to the hospital.

It happened Saturday at a motel in the 1200 block of North Broadway just after 9:20 p.m.

According to police, they located a 35-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his body. The man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of how the shooting occurred.

If you have any information on this case, please call detectives at (316) 268-4407, Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282. 

