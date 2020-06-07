1 man killed, 4 hurt in Kansas City jazz district shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and four injured after a shooting in a historic Kansas City jazz district.

Police responded around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the shooting in the 18th and Vine district, near the American Jazz Museum, which draws thousands of visitors every year.

Kansas City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said officers also went to a nearby hospital, where several shooting victims had arrived. Police identified the man killed as 27-year-old Montel Ridley.

The other four victims, three men and one woman, were in stable condition.

