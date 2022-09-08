RAYTOWN, Mo. (WDAF) — Last Saturday morning, Erin Morse got the call that someone had broken into the Midwest Animal ResQ in Raytown, Missouri.

Raytown police responded to an alarm at the facility, and when they arrived, they found the back door wide open.

Someone had smashed their way inside and stole the three American Bullies.

Surveillance cameras caught the getaway vehicle, which appears to be a Hummer or other type of large SUV.

“It was pretty heartbreaking phone call to receive,” Morse said. “Just terrifying.”

Just days after that devastating news, Morse said they got more bad news.

“We got another heartbreaking call from the Leavenworth Sheriff’s Department that one of the dogs matching the description of the stolen dogs was found deceased. We were able to confirm that it was indeed the same dog because of the microchip that we had implanted,” she said.

The rescue is offering a reward of $5,000 for the safe return of the two remaining dogs.

Morse is especially worried about the dog’s health after they recently had surgery and require medication.

“I would say if these dogs are spotted, to try to keep eyes on them and call the authorities, they may well be in the possession of criminals, at minimum thieves,” she said.

The Raytown Police Department did not comment on the investigation, only saying it was an active case.

For now, Morse said those at the rescue are heartbroken about the incident and pray the two remaining American Bullies will be found and returned.

“You know, we put our heart and soul into trying to keep these animals safe,” Morse said. “So, when something like this happens, when our trust in the community is violated, and when one of our animals ends up dead, it’s, it’s the worst possible scenario. It just keeps you up at night.”

If you have any information about the two dogs, you are asked to call the rescue at (816) 919-1364 and the Raytown Police Department at (816) 737-6020.