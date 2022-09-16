File photo of tablets believed to be laced with fentanyl. (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says it arrested three wholesale fentanyl dealers thanks to a tip to Crime Stoppers. Now, the person who provided that tip will get a $2,500 reward.

The person contacted Crime Stoppers anonymously and said drugs were being sold from a home in the 6100 block of E. Boston. Police got a search warrant and arrested three people.

On Aug. 11, officers booked 21-year-old Chandra Bray, 26-year-old Michael Parker, and 25-year-old Matthew Lewis were booked into jail. The three are no longer listed as being in jail.

Chandra Bray (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Parker (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Matthew Lewis (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say they found more than 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills, powders, drug paraphernalia and several stolen guns.

“This is a great example of the collaboration between Crime Stoppers and our local law enforcement agencies,” Officer Trevor Macy, Crime Stoppers coordinator, said in a news release. “We rely on the great follow-up work from officers to corroborate the information received through Crime Stoppers, and in this case, it led to something significant.”

On Monday, the Crime Stoppers board approved giving the anonymous tipster the reward. Macy said it coincides with Crime Stoppers’ new effort to combat the ongoing fentanyl crisis.

“We’re actively targeting fentanyl dealers in Sedgwick County,” he said. “So if someone has information about a person with large quantities of these pills, they can send that into Crime Stoppers and expect an increased reward if it leads to their arrest.”

The Crime Stoppers fentanyl campaign offers up to $2,500 to tipsters whose information leads to an arrest of a fentanyl wholesaler – or anyone with more than one thousand pills in their possession, intending to sell.

“I think it sends a strong message to the community and the dealers that we won’t tolerate this happening here in Sedgwick County,” Macy said.

If you have a tip about fentanyl or any crime, contact Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County anonymously at 316-267-2111 or submit it by clicking here.