1 person hurt in south Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police officers responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. Sunday at a Wichita business on Broadway and MacArthur.

Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound outside the establishment. He was transported to an area hospital in serious condition and is being treated for his injuries.

According to police, there was a disturbance that began inside the establishment and spilled out into the parking lot.

The police say one person of interest is in custody.

“There’s no danger to the community at all, we don’t believe that we have any persons at large,” said Sergeant Michael Kepley.