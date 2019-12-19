Update: Suspect arrested in Oklahoma City mall shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okl. (KSNW) – A suspect is in custody after a Thursday shooting at an Oklahoma City mall

According to KFOR-TV, the alleged gunman’s father convinced the suspect to turn himself in early Friday morning.

One victim remains in critical condition after being shot at the Penn Square Mall.

Police say a report of shots fired happened inside of the mall just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Oklahoma City police say the incident appears to be an isolated event that started as a disturbance in the food court of the mall.

