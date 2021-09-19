1 suspect arrested in fatal Lawrence shooting of Wichita man

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence police have arrested one suspect in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Wichita man near the University of Kansas campus and are looking for a second suspect.

Police spokesman Patrick Compton said in an email that 18-year-old Javier Isidro Romero was arrested on Friday night in connection with the Sept. 8 shooting death of Christian Talib Willis.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that records show that Romero was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and was being held on $1 million bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories