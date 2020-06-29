1 unresponsive as police investigate reports of shooting in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to reports of a shooting near Wesley Woodlawn ER early Monday. Sedgwick County dispatchers said EMS treated a person who was unresponsive and not breathing,

The first call came out at 5:15 a.m. from the 6900 block of East Ayesbury Circle, near 21st Street and Woodlawn. It’s a suburban residential area.

Dispatchers confirmed a person was injured but would not specify whether that patient suffered a gunshot wound.

Police did not initially confirm details directly.

